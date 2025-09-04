PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two organizations came together in an effort to help feed struggling families in South Florida.

The Humana Foundation teamed up with Feeding South Florida for a day of service at its Pembroke Park warehouse Thursday.

Volunteers prepared meals for families who struggle to afford healthy food.

“We know that here at Feeding South Florida, there’s a million people in this area that Feeding South Florida helps with food security, and that is foundational to good health,” said David Dintenfass of the Humana Foundation.

“We’ve worked with Humana before. They are a great partner with Feeding South Florida. They’ve volunteered with us before,” said Krista Toussant of Feeding South Florida. “They’ve sponsored some of our initiatives in the past, so we’re so excited that they’ve chosen Feeding South Florida to do this particular initiative and continue to grow their partnership and give back to South Florida.”

Around 100,000 meals were sorted and packaged at the warehouse.

