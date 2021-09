POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are investigating the discovery of a human skull at a waste processing facility in Pompano Beach.

It was found along Northwest 18th Avenue and 33rd Street, Thursday.

Officials transported the human remains to Broward Health Medical Center to be identified and examined.

