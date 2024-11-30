POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is lucky to be alive after an overnight crash in Pompano Beach sent his pickup truck into a lake.

Broward County Regional Communications responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Center Port Circle, shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews attempted to pull the truck out of the water after a preliminary investigation revealed the 36-year-old driver was able to escape safely.

Detectives do not believe there was anyone else inside the vehicle.

BSO’s Dive Team responded and worked to remove the truck from the canal.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.