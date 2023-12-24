FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning fire that broke out inside a home in Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood spread to a neighbor’s car before crews were able to put out the flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1100 block of Southeast Ninth Street, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to discover the flames had spread to a fence line and neighbor’s vehicle.

A picture shared by FLFR showed crews outside the house and flames shooting through the roof of the property.

They were able to bring the challenging, fast-moving fire under control.

Officials said the fire caused significant damage throughout the home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

