TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A condominium fire claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman in Tamarac, Tuesday.

Emergency responders were at at 7900 S. Colony Circle where they reported no other injuries, as the fire was contained to a single unit.

Although their assistance was not required, the Red Cross was present at the scene. The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide unit is investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding this event.

