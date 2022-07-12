DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Dania Beach has been left charred after catching fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the house along Northwest Fourth Avenue and Third Place, Tuesday afternoon.

The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom, which quickly spread through the house, causing significant damage.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape safely.

