PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a house blaze that broke out early Friday morning in Parkland, leaving behind nothing but ash and charred concrete structures that once belonged to the home.

The fire started round 3:30 a.m. in the area of Godfrey Road and Wiles Road. Crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they worked to contain the blaze.

Officials said the the two-story home was under renovation when someone saw smoke coming from inside. The second floor reportedly collapsed while firefighters were extinguishing the flames.

Video from 7Skyforce showed the aftermath of the house, represented as piles of ash and rubble, and the remaining property that seems to be unaffected by the blaze. All that was left on the Parkland property was a tennis court and an outdoor structure likening a barn.

As of now, there is not word yet on any injured or the cause of this inferno.

“I’m just glad everybody’s OK and I’d like to know what caused it just to make sure it doesn’t happen to any of our houses,” said one neighbor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

