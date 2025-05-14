TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Two house cleaners are accused of stealing jewelry, cash and other valuables from elderly and affluent clients in Tamarac while posing as trusted workers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Oscar German Munoz, 61, and Martha Cecilia Molano, 57, both of Coral Springs, were arrested after a search warrant executed on May 5 at their home turned up hundreds of suspected stolen items, including necklaces, rings, watches, coins and cash, according to BSO.

The investigation began in early April, when an elderly couple in the Yardley community of Tamarac reported the theft of thousands of dollars in valuables from their home.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that reportedly showed Munoz and Molano arriving with cleaning supplies, entering the victims’ home after they left, and exiting a short time later.

BSO detectives linked the pair to a pattern of similar thefts in the area, believing they may be responsible for dozens of burglaries targeting elderly or wealthy residents. Investigators said the suspects sold some of the stolen jewelry at pawn shops and used the money to pay for luxury trips abroad.

Munoz and Molano were charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft between $750 and $5,000, stemming from a July 2022 incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities believe the suspects may have worked in other homes across Tamarac and Palm Beach County.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized is urged to contact BSO Detective Danny Polo at 954-720-2225.

Sheriff’s officials also advise homeowners to thoroughly vet anyone hired to work in their homes, including researching businesses online, confirming licenses and insurance, checking references and comparing estimates.

