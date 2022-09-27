HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has already begun in Hollywood as heavy rain brought by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian combined with king tides.

On Tuesday, Rich Surdel rushed inside with his luggage to try and avoid the rain.

“I’m down probably two to three times every month during the winter time,” said Surdel, who is visiting from out of town.

This time, during his visit he will be experiencing, along with South Florida, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian.

Coastal areas such as Hollywood Beach are dealing with king tides, as streets on the beach and nearby neighborhoods have flooded.

This is a repeating issue homeowners and businesses have to deal with in the fall.

“Yesterday, I was sitting out here and boats were going by, splashing up over the docks,” said Mark Nevin, who works on Hollywood Beach.

Residents expect the water to be worse with the combination of king tides and the heavy rain.

“Oh, yeah, everything is going to be flooded,” said Nevin. “All the parking lots, all the streets, you won’t be able to get through anywhere around here.”

The city pumps storm water to help with the streets near residential neighborhoods.

Back on the beach, hotel owner Sherry Crewss can only cross her fingers.

“We have more rain coming up on to our walkway,” said Crewss. “I would assume by this evening it’s going to be up by our steps.”

She is hoping the water disappears and the customers keep coming.

“We are booked, no cancellations yet but notifications they may cancel,” she said, “so we’re just winging it right now with guests.”

If her current guests are any indication, she is going to be OK.

“I looked at the weather forecast, and it looked beautiful for me. Rain today and tomorrow, everything else will be great,” said Surdel.

With the bands from Ian in the area, people living in lower lying coastal areas are encouraged to monitor the storm.

