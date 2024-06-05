PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation hospital worker has been arrested following allegations of sexual misconduct with patients.

Forty-five-year-old Emerson Jean is behind bars after, Plantation Police said, he touched at least one patient inappropriately while working at HCA Westside Hospital.

Jean is charged with sexual battery, and the hospital has since suspended him.

HCA East Florida Division released a statement that reads:

At HCA Florida Westside Hospital, we do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the well-being and safety of our patients. Once we learned of the allegations, we suspended the individual from all duties and restricted their access to the hospital premises. We are assisting law enforcement with their investigation. HCA East Florida Division

Officials are asking any other victims to come forward.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

