SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a horse that was stuck in a canal.

A specially trained large animal rescue crew from DFR arrived at the canal in the 18000 block of Southwest Street, Wednesday morning.

For reasons unknown, the horse went into the water and couldn’t get out on it’s own.

The horse was safely rescued from the water just after 11 a.m.

