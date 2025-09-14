WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Talk about horsing around!

A pickup truck carrying a horse ended up in a canal in Weston, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near the intersection of Southwest 45th Street and 215th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said two vehicles went into about a foot of water.

One of the vehicles involved was towing a horse, but thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

Davie Police units were also seen at the scene. 7News cameras also showed the red pickup truck and white sedan involved in the crash with significanr front-end damage.

Crews quickly got everyone out safely — including the horse, which is doing fine.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.