(WSVN) - South Florida veterans got a hero’s welcome.

Volunteer organization, Honor Flight South Florida, partnered with Spirit Airlines and Broward County Aviation to host its 25th veterans trip to Washington D.C on Saturday.

“Today is the most patriotic day I have had in years,” said a veteran. “This is just astounding–coming through there with everybody, all the Americans cheering for us. It just moved me, my total heart right here. And I can’t say enough the Honor Flights, what they did today.”

Over 70 veterans got to spend the day visiting several military landmarks such as the Vietnam wall and Korean war memorial.

