Homicide investigation underway after body found inside charred car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are investigating a body found inside a car that was engulfed in flames as a homicide.

Cellphone video captured fierce flames coming from the sedan along the 2300 block of Thomas Street, near Boggs Field, Sunday morning.

According to Hollywood Police, they received a call about a structure fire at around 7 a.m.

“When we arrived on scene, further investigation revealed that there was a fully engulfed vehicle,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata.

Officials said the burning vehicle was located in a rear south alley. The fire was so intense that it began spreading into a backyard.

Inside the home connected, a family was sleeping.

“We were asleep one minute, and the next minute we get banging on the door saying, ‘Get out! It’s a fire,'” said a woman who lives in the home.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews rushed to contain the flames and were able to stop them before there was any more damage to nearby homes.

The fire destroyed part of the wooden fence divides home from the alley and also caused some damage to the top of the house.

Police said they found the body once the fire was out.

Residents said they’re concerned about how this happened.

“I feel uncomfortable and not even safe in my home anymore,” said a woman who lives nearby. “It’s pretty disturbing.”

Officials said the fire department is handling the arson aspect of the incident, and police is handling the homicide investigation.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.