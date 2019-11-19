Homicide investigation underway after body found at Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a dead body was found inside an apartment in Pompano Beach, leaving residents looking for answers.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex along the 700 block of Northwest Seventh Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

BSO deputies received the call reporting a dead person, just after 11 a.m.

According to an area resident, she called BSO to do a welfare check because family members had been unable to reach her neighbor.

The area resident said she went to the unit, looked through a window and noticed it was blackened with what looked like soot from a fire.

“I was telling my wife the other day, ‘I thought I seen smoke,’ so I know something was wrong,” said a neighbor.

Now residents of the complex believe that what they were smelling was their neighbor’s burned-up apartment.

Deputies have not disclosed the deceased person’s gender or identity, but his family have identified him as London Scott.

7News cameras captured a pickup truck from the St. Lucie County Fire District’s Arson Investigation Unit at the scene. Units from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Authorities kept the area near the apartment blocked off for hours while they investigated, keeping area residents far away from the residence.

“The mattress is leaning against the wall behind the door,” said neighbor Marcia Dixon.

When asked how the door looked, Dixon replied, “Burnt, completely burnt.”

Tuesday evening, crews brought out containers of what appeared to be evidence. They also took away what appeared to be the man’s body.

It remains unclear whether or not the death is suspicious.

Meanwhile, neighbors have been left wondering what happened and why.

“He was a good man,” said a neighbor. “He was a good friend. He was a nice guy.”

“This is just so sad,” said Dixon. “It’s nothing more you can do about it, but what happened to this young man — you know, I just don’t understand why these people keep hurting each other.”

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

