WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a house in West Park exploded, injuring a family of four, the owner of that home is speaking out.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, homeowner, Renes Ledix said he can’t believe his family members survived the violent blast.

“When you look at the video – all the people are sending me the video, they’re telling me they can’t believe that in that situation the people are still alive,” he said.

The explosion happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday night at the house, located along the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

The intense home explosion was felt blocks away, and according to fire officials, gas likely played a role.

But Ledix said gas wasn’t being used in the home.

“There’s nothing we use with the gas,” he said. “I went out by the house, I see the gas tank in the back, but it wasn’t connected.”

Video from across the street of the home showed a different angle of the blast.

Rescue crews transported the victims, including two children, to the hospital.

The injured family members were identified as 8-year-old Rodinkski Belval, 14-year-old Chouline Joseph, 39-year-old Rodeline Joseph and 66-year-old Mercelle Ledix.

Ledix said Belval suffered the least of the injuries.

“The little boy got a little burn right here,” said Ledix as he touched his forehead. “He got burned somewhere in the hand.”

The other three victims, meanwhile remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Ledix said he’s grateful no one was killed.

“Big, big, big never. Some people are telling me, ‘You keep doing what you’re doing,’ because we cannot even discuss what’s happened,” he said.

Belval is expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime on Thursday and is expected to stay with family members for now.

The state fire marshal is continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. They haven’t released information on how long it will take them to find that out.

