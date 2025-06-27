HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner in Hallandale Beach turned the tables on a burglar, leading to shots fired and an arrest, police said.

Hallandale Beach Police units responded to reports of an attempted burglary near Southwest Seventh Terrace and First Street, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the homeowner armed themselves and shot at the subject, who was not hit.

Officers located and apprehended the subject.

Detectives said they questioned the man in custody in connection to multiple suspected burglaries in the Southwest quadrant of Hallandale Beach.

No one was hurt.

