FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is speaking out after a tree fell on his and a neighbor’s home following bad weather across the area.

Pete Pepper said it was not the visual he expected on Monday afternoon.

“Sounded like a big explosion, like a clap of thunder and all of a sudden there’s a tree across my house,” he said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said a large tree snapped and hit two homes along the 1300 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Pepper said it was very surprising to him that the tree fell despite little wind and rain in his neighborhood.

“It’s not windy at all, there’s no real storm, there’s a little bit of drizzle and the tree has been there probably for 100 years, it’s been up there for a long time,” he said.

It’s unclear what caused the tree to fall.

The pine tree also did some damage to his neighbor’s roof as well.

The good news, however, is that no injuries were reported nor any damage to the inside of either home despite the size of the tree.

Now, Pepper said he hopes to be able to fix the mess left by the tree.

“Disruptive, annoying, very maddening. Hopefully, get the tree removed, get my house fixed,” he said.

The affected homeowners have already called their insurance and a crew to clean up the fallen tree.

The bad weather has disrupted the power of about a dozen homes in the area.

