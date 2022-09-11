WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Wilton Manors and left the homeowner injured.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at a single-story house on the 2900 block of Northwest First Avenue, at around 9:25 p.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials said the 60-year-old homeowner suffered burn-related injuries to his hand and feet while trying to extinguish the fire himself. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The large flames and heavy smoke caused extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

