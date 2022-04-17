TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a shooting during a possible home invasion in Tamarac.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, someone reportedly broke into a home near Northwest 57th Drive and 73rd Avenue, at around 1 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the perpetrator fired a weapon, striking the homeowner.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured a bullet in the glass front door of the home.

The shooting remains under investigation.

