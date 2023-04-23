SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after their home in Sunrise caught fire, officials said.

Sunrise Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze in a house located in the area of Southwest 158th Terrace and West Wind Circle, early Saturday morning.

Crews worked to put out the flames from all angles.

Cameras captured the home’s scorched garage with water dripping from above.

Paramedics transported the homeowner to an area hospital with serious burns.

