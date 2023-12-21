WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a house in West Park exploded, the homeowner and the youngest survivor spoke about the ordeal that sent four people to the hospital.

A local marching band played Christmas carols to lighten the mood on Thursday, as neighbors gathered to pray for the victims and to try to bring a bit of cheer after a difficult week.

“This was a devastating occurrence here in the city of West Park,” said Bishop Arthur Wilson with the Church of God of Prophecy.

The carols are a show of support as the people who live in the neighborhood are still recovering.

Earlier in the day, 7News spoke with 8-year-old Rodinkski Belval, shortly after he was released from the hospital.

“There was fire all over the place,” he said.

Belval said he who remembers his mother took him out of the house moments after the violent blast.

“My momma came inside and come take me out,” he said.

In addition to Belval, the injured family members were identified as 14-year-old Chouline Joseph; her mother, 39-year-old Rodeline Joseph; and 66-year-old grandmother Mercelle Ledix.

Renes Ledix, the owner of the home said it’s incredible that anyone survived.

“When you look at the video – all the people are sending me the video, they’re telling me they can’t believe that in that situation the people are still alive,” he said.

The explosion happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday night at the house, located along the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

The intense home explosion was felt blocks away, and according to fire officials, gas likely played a role.

But Ledix said gas wasn’t being used in the home.

“There’s nothing we use with the gas,” he said. “I went out by the house, I see the gas tank in the back, but it wasn’t connected.”

Video from across the street of the home showed a different angle of the blast.

Rescue crews transported the victims to the hospital, where Chouline, Roseline and Mercelle are being treated for burns to most of their bodies. The injuries are likely to keep them hospitalized for days to go.

Belval showed 7News his injuries to his face and limbs when he arrived at his relatives’ home. He is expected to be OK.

Ledix said he’s grateful no one was killed, as neighbors came together to pray for the victims.

The state fire marshal is continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. They haven’t released information on how long it will take them to find that out.

