FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Holy Cross Health unveiled two vibrant “Panthers on the Prowl” to raise funds for cancer research, patient services and advocacy programs in collaboration with the American Cancer Society and the Florida Panthers.

The sculptures, named Hope and Beverly, were revealed during a ceremony at the Bienes Cancer Center at Holy Cross Health on Monday.

Hope, symbolizing resilience and healing, was co-created by Bienes Cancer Center Executive Director Jorge Gitler and artist Hava Fishman. Beverly, painted predominantly pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was donated by Dr. Jessica Burgers, a breast surgical oncologist at Holy Cross Health, and designed by Wynwood artist Mojo.

The Panthers on the Prowl initiative merges art, community and philanthropy to support cancer-related causes.

Selected sculptures will be featured during a special Panthers on the Prowl Night at a Florida Panthers game in the 2025–2026 season.

