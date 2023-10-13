DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida museum is using technology to teach people about the Holocaust in a new exhibit that gives survivors an opportunity to tell their stories.

With the world’s eyes on Israel, and the unbelievable images of war and desperation, comes a timely reminder at the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach.

Holocaust survivors took 7News inside the new interactive learning center at the museum, the first Holocaust museum in South Florida.

The state-of-the-art facility allows visitors to open critical dialogue with survivors through prerecorded interviews.

“The educational experience in this is quite extraordinary, and the technology, and for students to come,” said Rositta Kenigsberg, president of the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center. “We have seen this work all over the country and the world, and we are really proud to have two of them here.”

These exhibits, known as “Dimensions in Testimony,” will provide generations of visitors firsthand accounts of the horrors from the Holocaust.

Along with their stories of survival, visitors will learn about those who risked their own lives to help Jewish families escape.

“The reason that’s so important, so that students can understand there were people that were human, that we call rescuers, that truly climbed the highest mountain of humanity to save people during that time, even though they knew if they got caught, their entire families would be murdered, but they did it standing up and speaking out,” said Kenigsberg.

Other exhibits that will be available include interactive smart tables, which will allow visitors to look at artifacts, documents and memorabilia.

Each exhibit will help teach visitors an important lesson from the past and about the road antisemitism has led to.

“There were lessons that needed to be shared and needed to be understood, and ultimately look at what hatred can do, and look at how it begins,” said Kenigsberg, “and it can begin with ethnic slur, a joke, and it continues on in discrimination and stereotyping and violence, which eventually along the path, road to genocide, it becomes genocide.”

The grand opening for their interactive learning center will be on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

