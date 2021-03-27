Holocaust survivor’s car marked with swastikas at Hallandale Beach condo

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car that belongs to a Holocaust survivor who lives in South Florida was marked with two swastikas, just before the start of Passover.

According to the website StopAntiSemitism.org, the disturbing discovery was made Friday at a condominium in Hallandale Beach.

Horrific- on the eve of Shabbat and Passover, a Holocaust survivor’s car is vandalized with swastikas. 📍Hallandale Beach, FL Building security is going through footage and @HallandaleBchPD will be subsequently contacted. pic.twitter.com/7QAYjZydm4 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) March 26, 2021

StopAntiSemitism.org, part of a nonprofit foundation, shared a picture of the marked vehicle on Twitter. The symbols appeared to have been traced by hand on the car owner’s fogged up rear windshield.

Police have been contacted.

