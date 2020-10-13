Holocaust survivor celebrates 101st birthday in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is celebrating a survivor after a monumental milestone.

Julius Eisenstein is celebrating his 101st birthday, and while living more than a century is no easy task, for Eisenstein, it was nearly impossible, but he did it.

In 1943, Eisenstein was sent to his first concentration camp, one of five he was held in until he was liberated by the U.S. in 1945.

Since then, this survivor has made it his mission to ensure no one ever forgets the horrors of the Holocaust.

“Don’t let that happen again. Please, I am warning you. People like me are not going to be here much longer, so it’s in your hands,” said Eisenstein.

The mayor of Hallandale Beach and members of the community gathered to help Eisenstein celebrate his birthday.

The event was put together by the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center.

