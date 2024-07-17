HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her child in a hot car while she shopped at a Hollywood Walmart.

Anastasiya Motalava was charged with child neglect, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a call at 301 S State Road 7 around 3 p.m. Sunday and found Fire Rescue assisting the child out of the vehicle.

According to police, the car was not running, and the window was slightly cracked.

Surveillance footage, according to authorities, showed Motalava shopping inside the Walmart for over 30 minutes while the child remained in the car.

Motalava has since posted her bond.

