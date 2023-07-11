HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood woman is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty after her dog died from heat exhaustion after being left locked inside a scorching car for approximately 20 hours.

Sasha Koval, 27, was arrested by detectives from the Hollywood Police Department on July 7 following her admission of intentionally leaving her pet unattended while she went to work.

According to authorities, Koval confessed during questioning that she had locked her dog inside her vehicle on the night of June 18 while she was at work. However, upon her return home, she neglected to check on the dog and left it inside the car overnight. It was only the following day, around 2:30 p.m., when Koval woke up, that she discovered her lifeless pet.

Police said the dog endured approximately 20 hours of confinement within the sweltering vehicle, succumbing to the extreme heat.

As a result, Koval now faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, and she was swiftly booked into the Broward County Main Jail subsequent to her arrest.

