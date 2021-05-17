Hollywood store owner roughed up after tackling thief; 2 at large

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two thieves ran out of a family-owned store in Hollywood with sound equipment worth thousands of dollars, but the owner ensured they didn’t get away without a fight, tackling one of the men involved.

Michael Dixon has owned Audio Logic on Hollywood Boulevard since 1982.

“My brother is here, and my wife works here,” he said.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, the business owner said that when it comes to theft, he’s seen it all.

“It was come in, look around, wait for your moment, for the salesman to be distracted, and then make a dash for the door with the goods,” he said.

But what the duo who targeted Dixon’s store may not have counted on is that he is no pushover.

“Not in this house. There will always be resistance,” he said.

Dixon said one of the men entered first.

“He’s just scoping where everybody is at, where everything is at, and then he leaves,” he said.

He wasn’t gone for long. When he came back, Dixon said, he brought a friend.

Surveillance video captured the thieves inside the store.

“That’s them walking through,” said Dixon.

The business owner said he knew exactly what they thieves were after: $6,500 worth of speakers.

Dixon said they grabbed the boxes and made a break for it.

“I wasn’t going to let them go without a fight,” he said.

Security cameras recorded what happened next.

“I pursued them. First gentleman gets through the door first, but I was able to catch and tackle the second gentleman,” said Dixon.

That’s when things turned violent.

“A bit of a scrum happened, and there were some punches received and some kicks to my face,” said Dixon, but at the end of the day, they ended up getting most of what they stole.”

They got the goods, but one of the crooks nearly lost his pants in the middle of rush hour on a busy road.

“Unfortunately, he bared all that his mother gave him for the 5 o’clock traffic on Hollywood Boulevard, which is always stopped,” said Dixon.

Dixon was left with cuts and bruises. The injuries, he said, were worth it to protect his business.

“I just don’t think that they were anticipating an old guy like me to have the jets still to make it to the front door and make the tackle in the front of the store,” he said.

Dixon said some security changes are coming to Audio Logic.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

