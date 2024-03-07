HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a South Florida smoke shop are reeling after, they said, three teenage girls smashed their way into their business, days before they were set to hold their grand opening, and took off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The perpetrators, seen on surveillance video carrying backpacks, look like they should be in school, but the business owners said that on Tuesday night, they were focused on matters other than homework.

“OK, just go,” one of the girls is seen telling another.

One of the teens is seen using what appears to be a steel rod to break a window at the shop, located along the 2300 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Moments later, the teen is seen climbing into the business.

Once inside, the thief acts like she owns the place. She is seen helping herself tobacco products — making plenty of noise along the way.

But when the store’s deafening burglar alarm went off, the teen saw it as her cue to get going. She bolted for the door and jiggled the handle until she got out.

The surveillance video later showed two Hollywood Police officers entering the shop with their guns drawn, but the smoke shop bandits were long gone.

The owners of the shop gave an estimate of the stolen goods and overall damage as being anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000. They said they were planning to hold the grand opening this coming Wednesday, but at this point, they’re not sure whether or not it will happen on that date.

The broken window was later boarded up with plywood.

As of Wednesday night, the subjects remain at large, as police continue their search.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

