HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a smoke shop in Hollywood has chosen not to prosecute three teenage girls who, he said, targeted his business and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, days before he was set to open to the public for the first time.

Hollywood Police confirmed a big break in Tuesday’s break-in at the shop, located along the 2300 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Investigators said they identified the three teens who were captured on crystal-clear surveillance video.

Shomo Poston hadn’t even had a chance to open up his smoke shop before one of the crooks literally smashed her way inside.

“We’ve been working on opening the shop. We’ve been working on it for the past two months,” he said.

The owner hoped to open in about a week, but he said he may have to delay the grand opening.

One of the girls is seen breaking a side window with what appears to be a steel rod.

The security footage shows one of the teens helping another climb through the window.

Once inside, she helped herself to merchandise, filling her bag with whatever she could grab.

Poston said he saw the girls outside the business through his security camera, but thought nothing of it since they were so young.

“I didn’t call the police. I just saw a few girls playing outside of my shop,” he said. “I didn’t think that they had any bad intentions.”

As it turns out, their intentions were to steal.

When the shop’s security alarm went off, the girl jiggled the front door and got out.

Hollywood Police officers arrived shortly after, but the trio were long gone.

“As an entrepreneur, it’s really hard. You know, you’ve put in a lot of time, effort and money into this, as we’re really hoping to have a successful business,” said Poston.

Detectives said it did not take them long to identify and locate the teens.

