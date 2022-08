HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school.

Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday.

Crews put down the flames quickly.

No one was hurt.

