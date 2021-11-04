HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly registered sex offender has been arrested in Hollywood for possession of child pornography.

Court records state more than 30 images and videos involving children between the ages of 4 and 13 were found on Theodore Dudash’s laptop.

Tuesday’s arrest marks the second time the 74-year-old has been arrested for a sex crime. Back in 2002, he was a volunteer softball coach despite having been convicted of a sexual assault charge on a child in 1990.

Dudash’s bond has been set for $15,000 for the 11 charges against him.

