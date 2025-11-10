HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of committing multiple chain-snatching robberies across the city.

According to Hollywood Police, the suspect approaches victims unexpectedly, forcibly removes gold chains from around their necks, and flees in a black sedan.

Detectives said the man has been linked to several robberies in Hollywood and is also believed to have pawned multiple gold necklaces, which may be tied to additional unreported crimes.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect taken during the robberies, along with images of items he is known to have pawned.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or who recognizes the pawned property is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.