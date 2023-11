HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 20-year-old with autism.

Isaiah Medina was last seen in the 6400 Block of Charleston St. in Hollywood, wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on Isaiah’s whereabouts, please contact the Hollywood Police Department.

