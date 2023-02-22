HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle used to save lives has been stolen in Hollywood.

Police need help finding a 2022 black Dodge Durango.

They said it was taken from the driveway of a home in the Emerald Hills area in Hollywood, Friday.

The vehicle is used as a private ambulance for Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services and has a tag number 64D-FIE.

If you have any information on this vehicle’s whereabouts, please call Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP.

