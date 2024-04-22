HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kabryhia Paillant was last seen in the 6300 block of Coolidge Street in Hollywood at approximately 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, it is unknown what she was wearing.

Authorities are urging the public to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 if they see Paillant.

