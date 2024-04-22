HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kabryhia Paillant was last seen in the 6300 block of Coolidge Street in Hollywood at approximately 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, it is unknown what she was wearing.

Authorities are urging the public to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 if they see Paillant.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox