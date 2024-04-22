HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 44-year-old man who was announced missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Anthony Labeau was last seen in the 300 block of Harrison Street at approximately 8 p.m., Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a white shirts and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on Labeau’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

