HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old teenager missing from Hollywood.

Alayla Mancini was last seen around Buchanan Street and North 46th Avenue on Monday.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and slides.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police at 954-764-4357.

