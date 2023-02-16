HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old teenager.

Jada Ewing was last seen on Wednesday, around 5 or 6 p.m., at the Apollo Middle School football field.

The teen has long, black braids, brown eyes and a thin build.

She is 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white jacket with butterflies on the material and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call your local police department.

