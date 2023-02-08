HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man.

Marcos Morales was last seen in the 5800 block of Hayes Street, Monday.

According to the department’s Instagram post, he suffers from dementia and might be driving a Toyota Corolla with the tag number 29AWJE.

If anyone has information on Morales please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

