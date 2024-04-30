HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who is missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Sheila Elaine Johnson was last seen at 2215 Plunkett Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans. She suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

