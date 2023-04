HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police need your help finding a missing man.

Savas Kaya is a 40-year-old white male who was last seen at 2231 N. 47th Ave. at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a grey shirt.

Kaya could possibly be driving a Tesla.

If you see him call police.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.