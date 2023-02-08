HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end.

Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street.

According to a tweet from the department, “The missing juveniles were located at a residence in Cutler Bay unharmed and in good health. Miami-Dade PD greatly assisted us with our investigation and after several requested area checks, they successfully located the missing juveniles. Both families were promptly notified.”

Thank you to all who shared this story.

