HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police have reopened T.Y. Park after investigating a suspicious package found inside the park.

Police arrived at the park, located at 3301 N Park Road in Hollywood, on Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated and closed the park while they investigated.

7News traffic helicopter captured Hollywood Police cruisers parked under trees.

Police said that after their investigation, they concluded that the device was not a threat to the public.

North Park Road has reopened and traffic is flowing normally.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.