HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police partnered with Brightline to help pass flyers out to residents for rail safety week.

In an effort to bring awareness on the tracks, officers reminded residents to be cautious and alert whenever they approach train tracks.

“We also encourage the public that, when they are crossing, to be safe, to be alert. If something does happen on the tracks, there is a blue sign that is located and you can call and it goes directly to the Brightline dispatch, and it notifies them. Obviously, after that call 911 as well,” said Hollywood Police detective Danielly de Andrade.

Police also encouraged drivers to obey traffic lights and to avoid the tracks if there’s a delay.

