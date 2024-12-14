HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police officer’s cruiser was badly damaged in an overnight crash.

Driver Milet Dancourt said the female officer collided with his car on U.S. 1, just south of Washington Street in Hollywood, early Saturday morning.

“I was just making a U-turn. When I made the U-turn, I heard police sirens, and as soon as I heard them, I felt an impact,” said Dancourt. “Everything happened so fast; by the time I heard the siren and turned, it was already hitting the side of my vehicle.”

Officials arrived at the scene soon after and began an investigation.

Dancourt said the officer was OK but appeared to need some medical attention. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating a police-involved crash that took place Saturday morning.

