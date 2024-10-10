HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police officer was taken to the hospital after getting into a scuffle with a subject while attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors, leading to shots fired, authorities said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the 6600 block of Eaton Street after receiving reports of an argument between neighbors, shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“Code 3, Code 3,” an officer said in radio transmissions.

“Air is 10-3, all units respond, Code 3, 531 North 66 Terrace,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

The officer heard in radio transmissions asked for backup.

“I need another unit, Code 3, please,” he said.

“Copy shots fired, Delta 1248,” the dispatcher said.

“Have rescue respond, please,” the officer said.

“Rescue is 51,” the dipatcher said.

“This morning the Hollywood Police received a call around 9:30 a.m., this morning regarding a neighbor dispute at the intersection of North 66th Avenue and Eaton Street. Upon arrival, a Hollywood officer met with a caller,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

As the officer tried to defuse the situation between the residents, things escalated, and he got into a scuffle with one of the neighbors.

“Shortly after, there was a physical altercation with the suspect and the uniformed police officer, during at which time the officer discharged their firearm,” said Bettineschi.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The officer involved was transported to an area hospital with injuries, but investigators have not specified how he was hurt.

“The officer, we believe, is OK. They’re being treated for their injuries at the hospital,” said Bettineschi.

Hollywood Police have yet to confirm whether or not anyone was actually struck.

7News cameras captured a man sitting in the back of a police cruiser while he was being questioned by officers.

It’s unknown whether an arrest was made in this case.

“This is all the information that we’re able to give at this moment. Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead on this investigation, so any other questions regarding the use of force incident will have to be asked to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” said Bettineschi.

7News has reached out to FDLE or more information, but they rarely release any information this early in the investigation.

