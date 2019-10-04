Hollywood police officer charged with battery on handcuffed subject

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police officer has been charged with battery after home security footage allegedly caught him hitting a handcuffed subject.

Prosecutors filed the first-degree misdemeanor charge against officer Matthew Barbieri on Thursday.

According to police, Barbieri, 34, was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Aug. 6 where the incident happened.

The surveillance video has not been released yet, but according to court documents, Barbieri struck “the victim’s face twice, with his right hand, before placing his left hand on throat as the victim slides down to the ground. Officer Barbieri then tells officer Daly ‘I’m gonna have to say that he was kicking.'”

The misdemeanor battery charge carries the maximum penalty of up to one year in jail.

