HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police lieutenant was placed on leave after being accused of shoving an elderly woman and fracturing her shoulder.

Investigators say 50-year-old Osvaldo Perez “grabbed and pushed” a 65-year-old woman into a parked vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground and fracture her shoulder.

The 25-year veteran turned himself in on Monday.

Perez was charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person and domestic abuse.

He has since bonded out of jail.

Hollywood Police said Perez has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

